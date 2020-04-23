Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 77,700 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $128,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.31. 13,956,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,287,313. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

