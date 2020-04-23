Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,532,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at $30,007,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,242 shares of company stock worth $11,660,204 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $270.44. 837,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,177. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.13 and its 200 day moving average is $220.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $277.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

