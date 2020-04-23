Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,642 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 22.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.43. 1,356,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,143. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

