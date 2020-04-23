Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,451 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,546,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 504,655 shares of company stock worth $90,795,132. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.09. 1,349,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.