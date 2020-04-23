Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of McKesson worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 198.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.18. 635,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,322. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

