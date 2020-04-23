Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $1,137,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $143,835.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,587 shares of company stock worth $4,013,335. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $185.62. The company had a trading volume of 553,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.72. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $187.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

