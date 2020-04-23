Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.64.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.