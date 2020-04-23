Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.05% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $66,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,249,000 after purchasing an additional 369,936 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, reaching $156.71. 3,273,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.83. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $160.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

