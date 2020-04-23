Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 154.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $3,150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,704,000 after purchasing an additional 257,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.35. 1,153,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 127.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.41. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

