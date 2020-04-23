Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 65,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,438. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

