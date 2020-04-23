Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $10.57 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of Universal Health Services worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $7,173,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.69.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.32. 21,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.