Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.14% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,814 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,203 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,973,000 after acquiring an additional 974,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,657,000 after acquiring an additional 507,997 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,545. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

