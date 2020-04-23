Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $11.80 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. 390,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,693. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

