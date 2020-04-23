Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $11.85 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after acquiring an additional 855,331 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after buying an additional 860,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,097,000 after buying an additional 255,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,640,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,765,000 after purchasing an additional 522,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.07. 165,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,861. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

