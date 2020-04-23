Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $12.06 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,776,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.53.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $21.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,033. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $387.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total value of $1,090,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

