Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $12.65 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 36.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 81,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,010. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

