Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $13.02 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $94.55. 62,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,390. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

