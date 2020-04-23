Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $13.31 Million Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of KLA worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,566,000 after purchasing an additional 65,156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.20. 589,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $184.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.