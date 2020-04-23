Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $13.70 Million Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Docusign were worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $2,242,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Docusign by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Docusign by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.06. 1,252,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $105.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 478,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

