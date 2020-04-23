Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $13.73 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.10% of Garmin worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after buying an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,368,000 after purchasing an additional 427,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,328,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 6,089.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,997 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.22. 54,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,748. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.68.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

