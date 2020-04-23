Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,522 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Exelon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Exelon by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Exelon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Exelon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 372,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,890. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $51.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

