Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $14.81 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Synopsys worth $14,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $166.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.