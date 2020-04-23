Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $15.12 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $750,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 38.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Allstate stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.48. 904,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

