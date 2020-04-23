Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $52.61 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 886,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $52,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after buying an additional 444,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after buying an additional 337,843 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after buying an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.35. 5,740,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,745,928. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

