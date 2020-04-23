Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $55.33 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,870 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $55,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.77. 2,228,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.48 and a 200-day moving average of $319.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

