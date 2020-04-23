Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,601,000 after acquiring an additional 585,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,687,000 after acquiring an additional 357,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,302,000 after buying an additional 626,534 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 3,533,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,961. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

