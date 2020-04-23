Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.69. 565,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,116,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

