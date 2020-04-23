Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $96.28 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $96,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.42. 2,969,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,177. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

