Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Alliant Energy worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.12. 81,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

