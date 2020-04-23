Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,600 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $171,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.15. 5,124,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,368,489. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,991,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,900,415. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.