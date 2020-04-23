Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.77. 33,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

