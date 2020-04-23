Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.11. 793,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,593. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

