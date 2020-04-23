Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.87. 81,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,823. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.