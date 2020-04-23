Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 10,400 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $89,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $31.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,648,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.88.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

