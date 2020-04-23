Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 44,700 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.08% of Oracle worth $120,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. 9,664,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,254,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

