Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,857 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $121,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,328.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,434 shares of company stock worth $1,018,639 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIV traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $123.53. 29,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,421. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $168.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

