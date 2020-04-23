Railway Pension Investments Ltd Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,166 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after buying an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,480,000 after buying an additional 1,008,788 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded up $14.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.85. 1,257,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,449. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.55. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.61.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.