Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 13,500 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $44,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.21. 3,497,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,475,731. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

