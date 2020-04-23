Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 140,122 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 738,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140,122 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $102,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

DHR stock traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,796. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average is $147.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

