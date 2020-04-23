Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 43,678 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,678 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $20,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

NYSE EL traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.89 and its 200 day moving average is $191.36. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.