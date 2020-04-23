Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 50 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.17% of NVR worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,404,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $10,777,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVR traded down $44.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,803.12. 35,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,183. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,889.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3,558.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $58.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total transaction of $7,677,493.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $161,292,339.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,749.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

