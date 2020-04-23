Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 64,100 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.87. 170,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,277. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,570.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

