Railway Pension Investments Ltd Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.57. 64,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.