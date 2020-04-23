Raise Production (CVE:RPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Raise Production Inc (CVE:RPC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

About Raise Production (CVE:RPC)

Raise Production Inc, an oilfield service company, focuses on utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase production in conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells. The company offers high angle lift solution (HALS) that provides an artificial lift solution for the build and vertical section of a horizontal wellbore.

