Raymond James Analysts Give Enerplus (TSE:ERF) a C$3.50 Price Target

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been assigned a C$3.50 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

Enerplus stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.08. 2,506,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$1.62 and a 52-week high of C$13.08.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.97 million.

In related news, Director Elliott Pew bought 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,403.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,718.77.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

