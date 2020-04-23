Raymond James Analysts Give Real Matters (TSE:REAL) a C$16.00 Price Target

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) has been assigned a C$16.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.14.

Shares of REAL stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,332. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.00. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$5.47 and a twelve month high of C$17.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

