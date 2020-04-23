Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $57,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at $72,029,275.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.