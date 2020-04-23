Raymond James & Associates Buys 152,005 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,005 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $50,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,149,000 after buying an additional 9,005,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,744,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,232,000 after buying an additional 750,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,270 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,290,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,598,000 after purchasing an additional 512,890 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.46. 828,298 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4104 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

