Raymond James & Associates Buys 537,072 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,675,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,072 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $50,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 159.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

