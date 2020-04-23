Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,640 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $54,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.39. 463,864 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.